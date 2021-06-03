The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has partnered with DEG to empower an additional 200 entrepreneurs across Africa.

DEG is a German development financial institution supporting the private sector in emerging-market countries.

The initiative will fund 200 additional young African entrepreneurs to complement the $100million TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, spent to identify, train, mentor and funded over 9,000 entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries since 2015.

The partnership will also help to scale TEFConnect, the foundation’s proprietary digital platform supporting African entrepreneurs and provide platform access to an additional 500,000 SMEs. The initiative is co-financed by DEG with 1.5 million Euro from the develoPPP Programme funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Commenting on the partnership, the chief executive officer, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, stated that, “in our continued quest to invest in African entrepreneurs, this partnership will fully capacitise young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

in fostering efforts in emerging markets and developing economies to generate employment, which is a mission we are dedicated to through entrepreneurship.”

Head of DEG’s West Africa office, Bernd Tilemann, added that “DEG is delighted to start this cooperation and especially eager to support TEF’s digitalisation efforts and the drive for impact inclusion and its critical evaluation, which are topics that DEG is very passionate about. We believe these measures will form a great foundation to enable TEF to scale its efforts to boost entrepreneurship and small enterprise.”