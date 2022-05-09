Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said no person will succeed in becoming the next governor of the state if the intention is to make the state a personal estate.

Governor Wike made the declaration at the thanksgiving service yesterday to celebrate the legal victory secured at the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the oil well dispute between Rivers and Imo states, held at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt.

The governor said the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Tonye Cole, will have to first answer to what had happened to the $50 million his Sahara Energy Company received through the Access Bank from the Rivers State government when Chibuike Amaechi was governor.

The governor insisted that he is not against anybody aspiring to be governor of the state, but in the case of Mr Cole, he must first give account for the money he received from the Amaechi’s administration.

“He (Cole) must account for the $ 50 million they took from our account. Whoever knows him should tell him. $50 million was taken from Rivers State Access Bank account and taken to Sahara Energy account. And I asked them what is the job you people did for Rivers State? Can I see the contract paper, did you people loan us money?”

However, Wike said it should not be a situation where the former governor would bring his business partner to become governor in the state when they had both sold and bought assets of the state including gas turbines.

Wike added, “You think you can sell this state? The former governor thinks that he can bring his business partner, after you have sold all our gas turbines, Olympia Hotel and collected our $50million cash.”

The governor further added: “People think we will sit here and you will sell our state. Nobody can sell this state. Nobody can make this state his personal estate. A governor must be somebody who wants to develop this state, not somebody who wants to put the state in his pocket.”

Governor Wike described as a waste of time the 48 hours ultimatum issued by the Ijaw National Congress (INC) over the arrest of Farah Dagogo, who is standing trial on two-count charge of conspiracy to felony and cultism.

The right thing for them to do, Wike said, would have been to come to government to find out crux of the issues.

He expressed regrets on how criminals who raped women, kidnapped people and committed several crimes were allowed to live above the law with the lifestyle that they were lords who could not suffer any consequences of their actions.

According to Governor Wike, Farah would have lived within the bounds of the amnesty offered him by the federal government instead of returning to acts that threatened the peaceful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening exercise.

Wike explained that as chief security officer of the state, he directed the police to arrest Dagogo because he had mobilised cultists to disrupt the screening of federal and state legislature aspirants. According to the governor, some of the cultists were arrested by the police and arraigned in court.

“Enough is enough of all these young boys thinking that they can take everybody for granted and overrun the state. Not when I’m a governor of this state. You can do it when another person is a governor, not while I’m here.

“You (Farah) are not running for National Assembly, you are not running for State Assembly, you went and brought cultists to the party secretariat, to destroy the party secretariat and as a governor, as a leader of the party I should fold my hands and see a criminal, an illiterate overrun my party?”

Governor Wike also berated the former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, for threatening the peace and stability of the state over the arrest and arraignment of Dagogo in court.