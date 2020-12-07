Before the Caribbean nation of Jamaica became home to former slaves, it was already inhabited by some people of various colours and creed.

At the onset of the Spanish Inquisition, the Moors who did not convert to Christianity went into exile to the Spanish colonies, including Jamaica from 1509.

Also Jews fleeing the Inquisition joined the Moors and other non-Christians from Spain and Portugal in settling in Jamaica.

In 1655, England captured Jamaica and saw many black people who had come with the Spanish and others believed to have been in the island previously.

Following the Great Exhibition of 1891 that drew over 300,000 visitors from around the world, including some from the Middle East, a large number of Lebanese settled in Jamaica. That completed the picture of a rainbow nation.

However, all the immigrant groups united in their determination to keep the enslaved Africans and their progeny at the bottom of the social and economic ladder.

On gaining independence on August 6, 1962, Jamaica was ruled by conservative governments for the first 10 years. However, despite the relative economic growth, independent Jamaica, as it had been throughout much of its history, was plagued by issues of colours and class inequality.

In her seminal book on the social and racial issues wracking Jamaica, “Too Black to Succeed: The FINSAC Experience”, Valerie C. Dixon delved into how skin colours have continued to define relationships and opportunities in the country.

“Every white skin and brown skin group that settled in Jamaica always found themselves having dominion over the black skin Africans who were transformed into slaves centuries before, and even in the 21st century the attitude of dominion is still attributed to the white and brown ruling class”, Dixon said in her classic book.

While black Jamaicans had the skill and knowledge and did back-breaking work that saw the country as an exporter of agricultural products, they were seen as ignorant, lazy and lacking inclination for farming. They were the artisans and skilled craftsmen, yet they were seen as devoid of survival skills.

Dixon’s early years growing up in downtown Kingston brought her into contact with the deep divide in the Jamaican society on account of colours.

“I did not know I was black until it was time for me to attend primary school during the 1950”, Dixon said of her first encounter with racism.

According to Dixon, the societal ambience in the slavery period was still active in post-independence Jamaica. “No matter how hard the slaves laboured without wages after Emancipation, the attitude of the white planters, and later the brown skin offspring who became owners would remain the same”, she wrote.

“Unfortunately, one always has to return to the reality that the white and brown ruling class had no plans for the inclusion of the former slaves to be accepted into the upper echelons of the Jamaican economic society, no matter how much money or education the free blacks and emancipated blacks were able to acquire”, Dixon said in her book.

Years later, the same mentality which permeates the post-independence ruling class is holding Jamaica down. The collapse of the financial sector under the auspices of FINSAC was a product of the toxic atmosphere generated by colours and class divide.

Over 44,000 businesses collapsed under the watch of Omar Davies, the longest serving Minister of Finance from 1993 to 2007 and was expressly outed as the architect of the policy measures that ultimately upended Jamaica’s real sector.

Garfield Higgins, an educator, journalist and advisor to the Minister of Youth and Information said FINSAC became a misadventure that fed from the racist notion that dominates the society.

“We were presented to the usual unsuspecting ordinary Jamaicans as greedy people who did not know how to manage our businesses and who were now looking for bail outs and hand outs from the government to save businesses that were not viable”, Dixon quoted Higgins as saying.