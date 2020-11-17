Media personality, Toolz has reacted to a tweet in which a Twitter user described the use of underage kids as househelps as a form of slavery.

The media personality in reaction to the tweet stated that anyone who has an “underage child they are maltreating (paying peanuts, beating, starving etc) deserve to be in jail.”

Toolz also wondered why people will treat those handling their childcare badly, when they expect such people to look after their children in a loving and caring manner.

She wrote; Very important conversation to have .And if you have an underage child that you’re maltreating (paying peanuts, beating, starving etc) you deserve to be in jail.I will never understand people that treat those handling their childcare badly. These are people that you expect to look after your children in a loving and caring manner o!