You have likely heard that remote workers can work in their PJs, wake up just before they start with work, work from the beach, etc. While these are mostly true, there are also quite a few other benefits of working from the comfort of your home.

Today, we will be taking a look at five different ways why remote work can be so beneficial.

1. You Can Work From Anywhere

Most people that end up working remotely do it from their homes. It is the easiest, the least expensive, and the simplest way to work remotely. Of course, many people, for various reasons, do not work from their homes when working remotely. Just because you are not working from your home does not mean that you should work from the local cafe either.

Now, you can work from almost anywhere as a remote worker. You can take your job while traveling the world, you can work in nature and enjoy the great outdoors, you can even work from the pool (of course, you still have to make sure that your laptop stays water-free!)

If you prefer working surrounded by like minded people you can always check out local coworking spaces and get a membership there. A cool thing is that these memberships usually come with other benefits, such as attending the workshops within the space, so you might even get a chance to learn a new skill.

2. Remote Work Can Save You Money

The most obvious benefit and the first one most remote workers experience is the money you save from not commuting. However, not spending your money on bus fare is just one of the ways remote work saves money.

Another way is that you do not need to buy your lunch every day, you can just eat whatever you have at home. You also do not need to buy any office clothing, as you can work in your PJs. You still have to be presentable at work, but more casual attire is fine.

3. You Can Enjoy More Flexibility

Many people that are working remotely these days are setting their own schedules. For example, if you work as a web developer or a content writer, you can most likely do your work whenever it suits you, you just need to worry about meeting your deadlines. If you are a night owl, working remotely can be such a blessing.

However, just because you are working remotely, it does not mean that you should work without a break. Just because you are working from your home and the work does not feel like work all the time, you still need to set boundaries and have your 8-hour workday.

Additionally, you should probably match at least some of your working hours with the rest of your team if you need to collaborate closely on some of the projects.

4. Remote Meetings Can Be More Effective

When you are working remotely, your meetings can be much more effective when compared to traditional, in-office, meetings. With just a few clicks, you can have a meeting for 10, 15, or even more people at the same time.

Remote meetings are also likely to last shorter as you do not have to wait for everyone to set up. Also, there is no more need for making copies or having everyone search for some email from three months ago. Now everyone can share their screen so that other people can more easily figure out what is happening.

While research has shown that remote teams usually have more meetings than collocated ones, it still showed that remote meetings last shorter – so essentially you will be spending less time on them.

5. Remote Workers Can Be More Productive

If you have strong willpower and a routine, you will quickly learn how to avoid distractions and focus more on your work. While usually, you cannot affect the office noise and distractions, when working remotely, you can simply put on your headphones and focus on your work.

One of the ways many remote companies encourage their employees to be more productive is by utilizing employee productivity and analytics software, a modern alternative to employee monitoring software of the past. Many remote companies these days rely on Workpuls, a workforce productivity software that can analyze what their employees are doing during their work day, find workflow bottlenecks, and improve the productivity of employees.

Conclusion

As you have seen in this article, remote work can be very beneficial both for remote workers and for their employees. To quickly sum up, people that work remotely can work from anywhere, they can save money, and be more flexible with their working schedule.

While working remotely, your meetings can be shorter and more effective, and you are likely to be more productive, once you figure out how to focus.

We hope that the article will show you why you should consider working remotely either at your current or your future job.