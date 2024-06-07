Ad

In this guide, we would like to introduce you to the top 5 Philippines online casinos, which will give you the best starting conditions right from the start. We will review the casinos, show you how to claim and best use the Online Casino Free 100 PHP bonuses, and whether the welcome bonus is in the form of cash, no deposit free spins, or cashback.

Every Philippines online casino in this list offers an attractive opportunity to get a free 100 PHP online casino bonus and thus increase your chances of winning.

List of Philippines Online Casinos Offering Free 100 PHP (Latest Updated June)

We would like to introduce you to our selection of the top 5 Philippines online casinos with the best bonuses. Every casino in this list has its pros and cons, one casino has bigger bonus offers than the other. Or they offer more games, have better customer service, various slot games or a better-quality live casino. Things like a quick payout or not-too-crazy wagering conditions also count towards being included in this list. Here you will find a selection of our casino bonus test winners, which impressed us with their bonus offer and their online casino offer.

At PesoBet Casino, all new players can expect a warm welcome with a generous online casino free 200 PHP bonus after registration. The casino also offers a new customer bonus of 100% up to 3000 PHP on the first deposit of at least 200 PHP. This offer can be activated by depositing into your PesoBet account. With its first deposit bonus and free 100 PHP online casino bonus, PesoBet casino offers a great opportunity to start your gaming experience and benefit from an additional boost to your balance.

Description of the casino

PesoBet Online Casino is a comprehensive gaming platform that was founded in 2023. With the accredited Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) license, the casino caters specifically to players from the Philippines. This Philippines online casino site offers an impressive array of over 3,500 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options, sourced from some of the industry’s top software providers like Play’n GO, Evolution Gaming, and Microgaming. There is also an exciting sports betting offer at PesoBet.

Steps to register and claim the free 200 PHP

Below we explain how players open an account and claim the PesoBet online casino free 200 PHP bonus:

To claim this free bonus, the only requirement is to register and complete account verification. To start with, access the homepage of PesoBet online casino and click “Sign Up” at the top right.

A popup page will open. Here enter your mobile phone number to receive the OTP code. Verify your phone number as prompted to finalize the registration. The account is created immediately.

Now that you are logged in, it is time to complete the identity verification. To do that you need to complete some steps as instructed in the terms and conditions of the bonus.

First of all, update your profile. Enter your name, ID number, and upload the front and back sides of your ID.

The second step is entering your bank information. Enter your bank name, account holder name, and account number. You are required to make a minimum deposit of PHP 200 and make a withdrawal of PHP 500 to complete the bank verification.

You are almost there! The last step is verifying your email address. You can quickly do that by asking for the verification code by clicking “Send Verification Code” on your registered email.

Copy the verification code that you’ve received via email and enter it to verify your email address at the PesoBet casino.

All done! The bonus credit should arrive in your account without any delay after the successful account verification.

Key features and benefits

After reviewing PesoBet Online Casino in detail, the advantages outweigh the few disadvantages. The positive aspects undoubtedly include the excellent game selection with over 3500 titles including slots, table games, and live casino options. The availability of a well-developed sports betting area also definitely speaks in favor of the casino. Finally, the various payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, are perfect. Live chat in customer service is great for players who need immediate support. Finally, there is a 15-tiered sophisticated VIP program, which motivates players to keep playing on the platform to get exclusive rewards. Here are the benefits of playing at PesoBet Online Casino:

3,500+ video slots and live dealer games

Online casino free 200 PHP registration bonus

Up to PHP 3000 first deposit bonus

Sports betting with live betting and e-sports

Great VIP program with unique prizes

License from the PAGCOR

How surprisingly good the Peso88 casino is! This online casino is no-nonsense, so no hassle and no unnecessary frills. Everything works quickly and smoothly. After registration, you can enjoy a Philippines online casino free 200 PHP bonus!

Description of the casino

Founded in 2020, Peso88 Casino stands out with over 3,500 games, including live dealer offers, and a user-friendly interface in blue, white, and red. The strengths lie in the diverse range of games and the welcome package.

Security, fair gaming operations, and customer satisfaction are priorities of this PAGCOR licensed casino, supported by a responsible gaming policy and self-help tools. The generous welcome bonus, the comprehensive sportsbook, the progressive jackpot games, and the VIP club complete this platform.

Steps to register and claim the free 200 PHP

Creating a new account at Peso88 Casino is easier than at most online casinos in the Philippines. You only get a two-step registration with this casino. It is very quick but you have to fill in all the details correctly. To get started with Peso88 and claim the free 200 PHP online casino bonus, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Peso88 website and at the top right of the menu you will see the “sign up” button. Click here to start your registration at the Peso88 Casino.

Provide your mobile phone number to receive the OTP code. Once you enter this code you can proceed to step two of the registration process.

In the second part of the registration form, you enter some personal information and create a username and a password. After completing these steps, you will immediately become a registered member of the Peso88 casino.

Now it’s time to claim the free 200 PHP online casino bonus. You need to complete three steps to claim this free bonus. To start with, verify your ID by entering your full name, and ID number. Upload the front and back of your official identity document.

In the second step, verify your bank details by entering the account holder’s name, the bank name, and the account number.

Lastly, verify your email address by asking for a verification code from the casino to be sent to your registered email address. To do that, click on the “send verification code” button. Once you receive the email, click on the link to complete the email verification.

Go through everything? Then your account is fully verified and you can now activate your 200 PHP bonus. This process is easy and quick, and the bonus is automatically credited to your account shortly after the verification is complete​.

Key features and benefits

Peso88 is an excellent online casino in terms of game selection. Feel like gambling? You’ll find what you’re looking for here. But what is unique at Peso88 is that you immediately receive PHP 200 free play credit when you register. This way you can try out the casino risk-free and with a bit of luck you can also win a nice amount.

Whether you are a real gambler or occasionally take a small gamble in the Philippines: Peso88 is always a smart choice.

More than 3500 different games

PHP 200 registration bonus

Special 100% Slot & Fishing welcome bonus of up to PHP 3,888

Unique 100% welcome bonus of up to PHP 3,888 for live casino games and sports betting

125% welcome bonus of up to PHP 3,888 just for slots

A unique VIP club where you can even receive birthday gifts

Extensive sportsbook for sports betting

3. 1xBet Online Casino

The bookmaker 1xBet might already be known to some of the readers. The company is primarily active in Eastern Europe and has enjoyed a meteoric rise here over the last ten years. Since it was founded in 2007, more than 1,000 betting offices have been opened.

Description of the casino

1xBet is a well-known sportsbook around the world, but its online casino offer is also among the best in the Philippines. The casino boasts an impressive lineup of over 3,000 games from leading game developers, setting a high standard that other casinos strive to match. A diverse range of video slots, jackpot slots, table games, and a live casino make up the online casino portfolio of 1xBet. On top of the welcome bonus offer, the provider rewards existing players with a dedicated VIP club and multiple bonus promotions.

Steps to register and claim the 15000 PHP first deposit bonus

A great online casino bonus package is available to new customers from 1xBet, which rewards the first four deposits. If you want to start playing in the 1xBet casino follow these steps to claim the big online casino free 100 percent casino bonus along with the free spins.

Go to the 1xBet casino official website in the Philippines and click on the green “Registration” button. This will start the registration process.

Here you have three options for registration. You can either register by phone, by email, or by using one of your existing social networks. Select the method that suits you best.

Unibet immediately starts by choosing the bonus offer. At the right corner of the registration form, you have the sports book and the casino welcome bonus offers ready. To claim the free 100 percent casino bonus on 1xBet, make sure to click on this offer before filling out the registration form.

Fill out the form and complete the registration. If you have a promo code available, make sure to use it to unlock additional rewards.

If you use the email registration option, you will now receive an email with an activation link. If you activate this via the link you will return to the 1xBet casino.

Has your email been approved? Have you completed all the steps completely? Then everything is now arranged. And so, you can finally deposit money and claim the welcome bonus!

Activate your phone number and complete your 1xBet casino profile. Now choose one of the payment methods to deposit at least 375 PHP to receive the online casino free 100 percent bonus up to 15000 PHP including 30 free spins on the selected slot machine.

Key features and benefits

1xBet has a lot up its sleeve. The diverse range of games on offer is particularly impressive: online slots, table games, live dealer games, scratch cards, bingo, sports betting – the provider has it all. Added to this are the fair payout rates, which make the games even more attractive.

Our 1xBet experiences have also shown that the operator cares about the safety and protection of its players. A variety of measures ensure that a safe environment is created for playing. The friendly and competent customer service is always available to provide you with help and advice should any problems arise.

Over 3,000 games including slots, table games, and live dealer options from renowned providers like Play’n Go, Quickspin, Wazdan, and Red Tiger

100% casino welcome bonus of up to PHP 15,000

Unique betting options on global financial markets and eSports

Wide array of payment methods including cryptocurrencies

24/7 customer support through live chat

4. MCW Online Casino

MCV Online Casino welcomes all new players with a generous 200% arcade, slots, table games welcome bonus of up to PHP 888 for your first deposit or a 100% first deposit bonus of up to PHP 300 for both sports betting and online casino games.

Description of the casino

MCV Online Casino is recognized for providing a safe and entertaining online gambling environment in the Philippines, making it a top choice for Filipino players. This online casino brand is also known as Mega Casino World (MCW) in the Philippines. The casino is well-regarded for its broad assortment of games, encompassing everything from slots and table games to live dealer experiences and sports betting. These offerings are backed by leading software providers such as Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, and Microgaming, ensuring a high-quality gaming experience.

Steps to register and claim the free 300 PHP

Visit MCV Online Casino’s official website and click on the “Registration” button located at the top of the homepage.

You register via email on MCW online casino. The registration process requires only a few minutes of your time.

Fill in the required details such as your name, email, your phone number, and your username, and set up a secure password.

Verify your account through a link sent to your email or a code sent to your phone, depending on the registration method used.

After the registration, you’ll see options for different welcome bonuses. For casino players, ensure you select the right casino bonus during your first deposit to take advantage of offers like a 200% first deposit bonus of up to 888 PHP and potential weekly cashback​​.

Key features and benefits

You will find more than 3000 top-class games at MCV Online Casino. These can be easily divided into the categories of slot machines, table games, crash, lottery, fishing, and live games. Many progressive jackpot games are also offered.

Over 3,000 games from top developers

200% arcade, slots, table games welcome bonus of up to PHP 888

100% first deposit bonus of up to PHP 300 for both sports betting and online casino games

Real dealers in live settings for games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat

License from the Curaçao Gambling Authority

Local payment methods like Gcash and Bank Transfer

24/7 customer support through live chat and Viber

5. BET88 Online Casino

BET88 Online Casino has come up with a very attractive signup bonus for all new customers, which comes with a starting credit of PHP 88. The offer can be claimed for free after registration and identity verification. After the free signup bonus, you can also claim the Philippines online casino free 100 percent welcome bonus of up to PHP 8,888 with your first deposit.

Description of the casino

Bet88 Online Casino is a trustworthy gaming platform in the Philippines, licensed by the Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). This well-established platform has been active in the market since 2014 and keeps providing Filipino players with casino games and a comprehensive sportsbook covering a variety of sports and esports events. The casino also features high-quality live dealer games. Leading software providers such as Boongo, Gametech, and Habanero ensure a diverse and high-quality gaming selection. The online casino site and sportsbook are accessible on both desktop and mobile platforms through responsive web design and dedicated mobile apps.

Steps to register and claim the free 88 PHP

Visit the Bet88 website and click on the “Sign Up” button.

Enter your email address and choose a strong password. You will then receive a verification email to confirm your email address.

Complete the email verification. Then, fill in the required information and complete the registration form.

Now you are a new member of the casino. To claim the online casino free 88 PHP bonus, you need to complete the KYC verification. To start, click on the “Verify Account (KYC)” button on your profile.

Choose the type of ID document, and upload the front and the back of your ID.

Lastly, record a video of yourself by circling your head twice. Upload this video to the system for ID verification.

Verification only takes a couple of minutes. Once you receive the verified account badge, you can go on to claim the free 88 PHP online casino bonus.

Key features and benefits

BET88 casino stands out as a top provider in the Philippines. A wide range of games, from classic slots to modern live casino games, supported by top game developers guarantee a first-class gaming experience. The website is user-friendly and the bonuses are very attractive.

Online casino with over 6000 games

PHP 88 free casino signup bonus for new players

100% welcome bonus of up to PHP 88,888 for the first deposit

VIP program that rewards loyal customers with exclusive offers and privileges​

Optimized website and dedicated apps for Android and iOS

PAGCOR license to provide a secure and fair gaming environment

24/7 live chat service

Conclusion

The market looks very good for players from the Philippines. You can choose from plenty of Philippines online casino free 100 PHP online casino bonuses among legal and reliable providers. The top online casinos that we have mentioned in this review also offer you lots of games and a mobile app as well as the most popular payment methods. With our detailed review, you already have a good overview of the market and can thus choose the best online casino in the Philippines for you.

FAQs:

How do I claim the free 100 PHP at these online casinos?

To claim the free 100 PHP at the top online casinos, you need to register an account and complete the KYC verification process. This involves confirming your phone number, verifying your email address, and completing ID verification. Once these steps are completed, you can claim the bonus for free in your casino account.

Are there any wagering requirements associated with the free 100 PHP?

Yes, there are wagering requirements associated with the free 100 PHP online casino bonuses at top online casinos in the Philippines. For example, in Bet88 Casino, you need to wager the free signup bonus 8 times to be able to withdraw your winnings.

Can I withdraw the free 100 PHP as cash?

You cannot withdraw the free 100 PHP as cash immediately. First, you need to meet the casino’s wagering requirements. Once these are fulfilled, you can withdraw the remaining funds or winnings.

Are these online casinos licensed and regulated?

Yes, our recommended online casinos are all licensed and regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) or Curaçao Gambling Authority. They operate under strict guidelines for fairness and security.

What payment methods are accepted for registration and deposits?

Top online casinos in our recommended list accept various payment methods for deposits, including credit cards, e-wallets like GCash and PayMaya, bank transfers, and even cryptocurrencies in some cases.

Is there a time limit for claiming the free 100 PHP offer?

Yes, there is usually a time limit for claiming the free 100 PHP offer but this varies by casino. It’s important to check the specific terms and conditions at each casino.

Are there any restrictions on using the free 100 PHP, such as specific games or betting requirements?

There are some restrictions on using the free 100 PHP bonuses at online casinos. The casinos limit which games you can play using the bonus funds.

How can I contact customer support if I encounter any issues during registration or claiming the offer?

Customer support can be contacted through various means at top online casinos, including live chat and email. Our recommended casinos all offer 24/7 customer service.

Are there any additional bonuses or promotions available beyond the free 100 PHP offer?

Beyond the free 100 PHP signup bonus, top online casinos offer additional bonuses and promotions such as deposit matches, free spins, cashback offers, and VIP programs.

Are these online casinos accessible on mobile devices?

Yes, these Philippines online casino sites are all accessible on mobile devices. They offer a mobile-optimized website that can be accessed via a web browser on your smartphone or tablet.