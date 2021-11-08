ADVERTISEMENT

Top football scouts from Germany and Spain are expected in the country for a 7-day football scouting tournament.

The tournament organised by Dynamic Plus football Academy in conjunction with international Football Academy Germany (IFA Germany) will be held in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and Abuja from December 5th to 10th, 2021.

According to event facilitator, Hoffnung Sports Foundation, the seven days tournament would be graced by a team of experienced scouts from IFA Germany led by it’s CEO, Thomas Kastler. Other members of the IFA Germany crew are: Uwe Anweiler, manager/scout, IFA Germany, Sandra Negrin from Tenerife ,Spain and Can Arikboga, CEO, Yooscout.

A statement released at the weekend and signed by director of media and Communications, Hoffnung Sports Foundation, Folusho Alade, said the tournament is open to players within the age bracket of 17 to 19 years to display their talents and skills.

The statement stated further that the scouting program is open for free and interested football clubs/academies.