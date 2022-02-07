What do such outstanding personalities as Napoleon, Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Queen Victoria have in common? The answer is simple: we can call all of them leaders. Leadership is the most important skill of the 21st century. Yes, it is a skill, and not an innate personality trait, as most people think! You can develop leadership traits from scratch because only leaders are at the head of multi-million dollar corporations, they are the ones who build successful careers and businesses and effectively manage teams. That is why you cannot overestimate the meaning of leadership skills in our lives.

History knows many examples of leaders among politicians, generals, policymakers, and scientists. Everyone had their own approach to management and unique understanding of leadership in general. This is how various types of leadership styles appeared, along with the whole art of leadership, which allows you to master any of them.

What is leadership and types of leadership

What is a leader? If we try to formulate the meaning of leadership, then we can say that leadership is the ability to influence a group of people, unite them, and lead them towards a specific goal. Leaders can be both formal (officially appointed executive officers or managers) and informal (“opinion leader” in the team, whom people listen to and whose instructions they follow). The main thing that distinguishes leaders from ordinary people is their special leadership skills, which include high emotional intelligence, team management skills, conflict management, and much more. Thanks to the set of these soft skills, leaders are efficient, productive, and enjoy their colleagues’ trust and respect. This makes people follow the leaders, even if they have neither authority nor any actual power.

What is the definition of leadership style? All leadership theories claim that leadership style is the nature of the relationship between a leader and their followers in a particular group or particular conditions. The tone of this relationship is always set by the leader, therefore, they predetermine a particular style of leadership. The leader also can change it depending on the current goals of the team or the overall group culture.

Leadership styles in management

Leadership styles in management

Many factors influence the choice of leadership style. To get started, you should analyze at least the basic leadership styles in management. When making a choice, you should start with thinking about the tasks before you and the field in which you need to act as a leader. The different types of leadership we have collected here are the most popular and versatile for both managing a team and an entire business. You can combine them, or you can focus on one style, thinking through all their pros and cons.

So, there are the following leadership styles in management:

1. Autocratic leadership

The easiest way to describe this leadership style is using the phrase “Do what I say.” An autocratic leader rarely considers the opinions of others and tends to make decisions on their own, without listening to their team members. This style is considered to be a relic of the past, as it is inferior to other styles in terms of efficiency. Nevertheless, small and young companies that require a strict hierarchy, discipline and orderliness still utilize this leadership style. Additionally, you can combine the autocratic style with other styles. For example, it is especially relevant in turbulent times, when the leader is most often the one responsible for getting the company out of the crisis.

The advantages of the autocratic style include:

It allows you to make decisions in the shortest possible time.

It is the easiest leadership style to use.

It provides better discipline and order.

It is perfect for small companies.

It ensures high team performance.

It is suitable for young teams with no experience.

The disadvantages of this style are quite obvious. These include:

A big burden on the leader (since they alone make all decisions and exercise control).

Negative team motivation (employees are motivated by sanctions rather than rewards, which is much less effective).

High staff turnover (due to the same negative motivation and strict control).

Lack of flexibility.

Low creativity in the team.

Abraham Lincoln was one of those leaders when he had to make tough decisions during the Civil War. Some experts also claim that Bill Gates uses this type of leadership style, although this is not entirely true. Bill Gates uses a mixture of an autocratic style with a participative style. He knows how to delegate tasks and build on the strengths of his team members, but at the same time exercises personal oversight of all business processes, which led his company to unprecedented success.

2. Authoritative leadership

This style is best described by the phrase “Follow me.” Authoritarian leaders are self-confident people who independently pave the way to the goal, motivating the people around them to follow them using their charisma, reputation and charm. Their basic difference from autocratic leaders is that they do not just give orders, but explain them, allow team members to speak out and even give a free hand in their tasks (within certain limits).

The advantages of this style include:

Quick decision making (longer than in the autocratic style, but faster than in others).

Minimum errors in the implementation of plans and decision-making.

Stable performance and guaranteed results.

A positive relationship between the leader and the team.

The disadvantages, on the other hand, include:

Decreased employees’ creativity.

Poor comradery (usually).

Still significant staff turnover.

Former US President Richard Nixon and American producer Lorne Michaels are prime examples of the authoritarian leader type. Nixon went down in history as a self-made man who managed to win the love and respect of millions of Americans, and Michaels is best known as the author of the popular TV show Saturday Night Live, which is also based on an authoritarian type of management.

3. Participative leadership

This is one of the most democratic styles of leadership, which is also called active leadership. Essentially, the team is continuously involved in the management and decision-making process. Sure, the leader has the last word, but if the team has different opinions concerning the issue, the leader takes them into account and tries to reach a compromise. Such leadership can be considered somewhat managerial.

The undeniable advantages of this style are the following:

High employee motivation and, as a result, high performance indicators.

Loyalty to the leadership and the company.

Encouraging the creativity and artistic skills of the team.

Great comradery and cooperation within the team.

Team longevity, i.e. low staff turnover.

However, each style has its disadvantages, and even participative leadership is no exception:

Slow decision-making (especially when it’s hard to reach a compromise).

The likelihood of conflicts within the team.

Violations of subordination and discipline due to the high leadership loyalty.

Famous participative leaders include Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of Renault & Nissan, and Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo. Such leaders communicate regularly with employees and ask them to share their thoughts and ideas. For example, anyone can send Nooyi a personalized email with a proposal or their vision of the company’s future.

4. Paternalistic leadership

The paternalistic leader can be compared to the “father of the team”: he acts as the head of the group, protects all its members, leads and directs them, supports and, if necessary, even punishes the team members. Relations within the team really resemble family ones, with their own hierarchy, but also moral and physical support from the leader. Paternalistic leaders are extremely popular in Japan. This style assumes that employees will be most effective out of gratitude to the leader for good and comfortable working conditions, which he will definitely take care of. This style is also similar to transformational leaders and transactional leadership, where the leader aims to develop employees and optimize their workload, encouraging them through the traditional carrot and stick approach.

The advantages of this style include:

Respectful and strong relationships within the team.

Continuous training provided by the leader, and, as a result, the high professionalism of the team.

High level of motivation and sense of security.

The disadvantages, on the other hand, are:

Dependence of employees on the protection and supervision of the “father” leader.

Non-guaranteed efficiency, as this leadership style is quite specific and not suitable for all companies.

A striking example of this leadership style is the famous Henry Ford, the founder of one of the most famous car brands and the author of 161 patents in the United States.

5. Laissez-faire leadership

This concept of leadership demonstrates the highest efficiency among other types. Its very name “laissez-faire” speaks for itself. The leader trusts the employees so much that they do not need to micromanage, give clear instructions, and take part in the work processes. Employees have free scope to act to achieve their goals, thanks to which they can fulfill their creative potential, accumulate the resources they need and gain unique experience (including managing other employees).

The advantages of this style are:

The simplest form of leadership in terms of organization.

The flexibility of work processes and the opportunity for employees to self-actualise.

Equal accountability for results within the team.

Strong relations within the team.

The opportunity to nurture new leaders from ordinary employees.

It is perfect for large branched companies where you need to work fast.

Alas, it also has its disadvantages, namely:

The risk for the leader to lose authority, as they rarely intervene in work processes and show their skills.

Not all employees like an independent work style (and some simply do not know how to be independent).

Difficulty adapting to change and the risk of chaos in times of crisis.

Lack of support due to the lack of structure as such.

The most obvious example of this leadership style is Queen Victoria. People often call the era of her reign the “era of individualism”. At the time, people got ample opportunities to fulfill their potential and develop their talents or skills, thanks to which England was flourishing like never before. Warren Buffett also follows the laissez-faire style. He intervenes in business only when problems and conflicts that his employees and partners cannot handle on their own arise.

Of course, there are other leadership styles that you can choose from as well. It is impossible to single out the best type of leadership since they are all unique. In addition, styles in their pure form are extremely rare today, as the modern world is changeable and confronts business with different and most often unforeseen situations. To resolve them, the leader must be able to switch between different leadership styles in organizations, combine them and choose the most optimal solutions here and now.