The chief executive officer of Moreplex TV, John Okorocha, has stated that Top Sports TV is a free to air sports dedicated channel on Moreplex TV, having recently secured the broadcast rights to bring top football matches into Nigerian homes starting with Euro 2020 from June 11th, 2021.

Speaking to newsmen at a forum in Lagos, Okorocha noted that the free to air package became necessary following yearnings and hunger by Nigerians to have seamless access to live sports events without breaking the bank.

According to him, “Based on the yearnings and hunger for live sports events, especially football by the people of Nigeria and Africa in general, we are happy to present Top Sports TV, a free to air, 100 per cent, 24 hours’ channel sport Moreplex.

“We are glad that we are at the forefront of getting the competition free to Nigerians, bearing in mind the economic situation of the country at this time. All contents are totally free to our viewers. Top Sports will also be joining other platforms as long as they are free to air or free to view. We are reaching out to other quality sport events/tournaments out there to bring to our sport hungry audiences long awaited and overdue excitement in sports, and football in particular.

“Contents on the channel are totally free to the viewer, your only requirement is to have an active decoder. Right now, we are launching with Moreplex TV satellite TV platform. Once you have an active Moreplex TV decoder, you will be watching UEFA Euro 2020, La Liga, Brazilian championship, and other international football, wrestling, boxing events.”

He added, “I assure you that Top Sports TV channel will be the main channel where everyone will be going to watch live football matches, old and archived football matches, live and old wrestling, boxing, swimming, basketball, US football, tennis, among others in the near future. And our channel, website and app will be the place to get News, scores, and updates, in real time.”