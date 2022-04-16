Leading gospel artistes, Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, BJ Sax, Mike Abdul will minister at the maiden Easter Praise Jam Concert of AIM Group, comprising Cool FM, Nigeria Info and Wazobia FM on Easter Monday.

The event billed to hold at the Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos is the perfect tonic for Lagosians and tourists to enjoy the holiday and reflect on the essence of Easter.

Serge Noujaim, the chief executive officer CEO, of Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Njberia Info, said the concert titled, “The Resurrection” was organised to create a platform that encourages Lagosians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ collectively.

He said, “We as a formidable radio group understand the need for Nigerians, particularly Lagosians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ in a grand style. This is because we believe that this is a creative way of promoting the concept of love and togetherness which are part of the fundamental components required to sustain the corporate existence of Nigeria as a whole. It is om this backdrop that we collectively decided to hold the first Easter edition of the Praise Jam Concert to allow Lagosians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in elegance.”

Other gospel artistes to feature at the event include Emma Oh My god, Chioma Jesus, and DJ Ofure, while comedian, Kenny Blaq is set anchor the show.

The Praise Jam Concert is a first class musical event built to contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian entertainment industry through the creative celebration of the Easter season.