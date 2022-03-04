The 2nd edition of the Topshot Invitational Team Event for universal tennis rating gets underway on Thursday at the Lagos State Public Service Club, Ikeja with six teams competing for honours.

In this edition, three teams with four boys each and another three teams with four girls each will be grouped into two to compete in a crunch round robin basis.

Tournament coordinator, Mrs Jumoke Yakubu, said the format was the best way to get the best out of the young players expected on parade.

“We need to put them to test in various ways to also examine their energy and resistance level. It won’t be fair to play knock out because a player could be out after just one match and so there is opportunity for them to garner points and to also correct mistakes in the competition.

“The players can learn as they move on in the competition and we also want them to develop the spirit of playing round robin which is the format for Davis Cup and Federation Cup respectively.

Mrs Yakubu, a former national player, showered praises of a few private sponsors that helped in making the tournament a reality this year.

According to her; “What we had are support initiatives from individuals and some organisations who believe in the project. They are – Summit Accounting Solutions Ltd, Automated Geotechnical Ltd, Mr Lanre Ola, Pennywise Microfinance Bank and ADX Credit Limited. We appreciate them and believe in the future we will grow to have a title sponsor for this competition.”

Some of the players invited are Wilson Igbinovia, Abayomi Philips, Osewa Michael and Ayoola Michael for the men while for the girls Oiza Yakubu, Toyin Asogba, Toyosi Adeusi from Ekiti state and Olamide Esther from Ondo State are the invited players.

The three-day tournament ends on Saturday.

