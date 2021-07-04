The Tor Tiv of Tiv Land, Prof. James Ortese Ayatse, has commended the president and founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) Kano, Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, for establishing the university and equipping it with state-of-the-art equipment.

The monarch made the commendation when he visited the university at Hotoro area of Kano metropolis on Friday evening.

The royal father, who was conducted round the different faculties, library, lecture theatres, laboratory and the Senate building within the university premises, commended the founder for the effort so far made.

“I’m very impressed about the layout, I’m impressed about the quality of infrastructure put in place. They’re functional and they are of standard,” Prof. Ayatse said.

The traditional ruler advised the Management of the university to establish a strong Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre to help the university to increase visibility, quality of the students as well as method of teaching and research.

He further urged the founder and Management of MAAUN to remain focused on clear plans especially on development and strategic plans and follow through in developing both academic and infrastructural facilities put in place.

“As a traditional ruler and a professor with vast experience in running a university, I am highly impressed with what I see here.

“So, there should be adequate funding so that the good work that is started will not be truncated,” Tor Tiv said.

He promised to be available at all times for counseling and any advice needed on key things the university needs to focus on at the beginning to enable it achieve the desired results.

Hon. Prince Moses Ternenge accompanied his Royal Highness, Prof. Iorzua Ortese James Ayatse on his visit to Kano State.

The monarch said he was in Kano to attend the coronation of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and decided to take a look at what is going on at the international university.