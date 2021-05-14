BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

The Tor Tiv, HRM James Ayatse, has appealed to Nigerians to adhere strictly to all the safety measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world.

The eminent Tiv monarch expressed satisfaction with the measures put in place towards checking the pandemic.

Prof. Ayatse, who spoke in his palace in Gboko, Benue State charged well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support the federal and state governments in their efforts to control various variants of the disease from spreading into Nigeria.

He said: “I want to thank Nigerians for identifying with what we are going through as a nation and as people at a time like this in our history. I want to also appreciate Nigerians for their efforts and commitment in seeing that the dreaded virus does not devastate us the way it has done in other countries.”

The monarch appreciated government at all levels over the steps they have taken as he said, “I want to appreciate the government for the practical steps they have taken, the directives, the policies they have enforced to ensure that they prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

“All the instructions given are appropriate and I want to call on all Nigerians to give heed to all of them by staying at home, reducing social contact, and all other instructions that will tend to reduce the spread of the disease. I want to join the government and well-meaning Nigerians and again emphasised that let all of us take heed to these instructions,” he said.