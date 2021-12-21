Tor Tiv and chairman Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, Orchivirii James Ortese Ayatse yesterday stormed Wukari, the headquarters of Wukari local government area of Taraba State to condole with the people of the area over the death of Aku Uka of Ukari, Dr Shakarau Agyu.

Angyu joined his ancestors at the age of 84 years in October 2021 after ruling the Kwarafa kingdom for 45 years.

Ayatse during the presentation of the condolence message sue for peace among Jukun and Tiv people both in Taraba and Benue states.

The paramount ruler who came alongside seven first class chiefs from Benue State called on the Jukun race to crown a successor of the late Aku Uka who would build on the peace, unity and harmony among all tribes within the area.

Ayatse lamented that the crisis that recently engulfed the area between Tivs and Jukuns has brought set back among the two tribes and the entire communities both in Benue and Taraba states.

The Tor Tiv said before the death of Aku Uka who was the chairman Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, both of them were on peace initiatives for the two states and their subjects.

He called on the Taraba State government under the leadership of Governor Darius Ishaku to ensure that the peace initiated by the late Aku Uka is sustained for the good of all tribes within the southern zone of Taraba State.

“Is not time to shift blames, let bygone be bygone, let people return to their ancestral homes where they were displaced, let’s come together in one entity, there is no where on earth development strive in the midst of crisis, am here with a message of love, peace and unity, let the peace initiatives of the late Aku Uka unite the Jukun and Tiv race both in Benue and Taraba states.

“I am appealing to all and sundry, crisis brings poverty, poverty doesn’t know tribe nor religion, let’s live as brothers and sisters,” he said.

The chief mourner and gala of Donga and the chief of staff Taraba State Government House, Istifanus Gbana who both received the Tor Tiv in Wukari thanked the Benue Council Of Traditional Rulers for the love shown to the people of Taraba State.

Gbana who represented Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State at the occasion stated that the visit of Tor Tiv to Wukari over the death of late Aku Uka would further strengthen the ties between the Tiv and Jukun both in Taraba and Benue states.