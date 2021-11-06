Popular Nigerian blog, tori4town9ja, has been called out by an Instagram user, dr_tendency, over its incessant news reports on the arrest of Cubana Group CEO, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

The Instagram user alleged that the blog belonged to the Cubana boss following the blog’s numerous posts reporting the day-to-day activities of the Obi Cubana while under the custody of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) via its Instagram page.



It would be recalled that EFCC arrested the popular socialite and businessman, over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud.

The businessman became more popular after he and his group of rich friends turned his mum’s burial into a ‘money carnival’ in Oba, Anambra State few months ago.

However, he was released after spending about two days in the custody of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

Despite the fact that the Obi Cubana’s arrest news story was not exclusive to tori4town9ja blog, the Instagram user took to his Instagram page stating, “I suspect that tori4town9ja blog belongs to @obicubana. Although I’m not sure, but how come everything they posted about the arrest was true. Starting from his arrest, to when he was first released and rearrested. I strongly suspect he might own the blog.”

