Total Health Trust (THT) Nigeria’s leading health maintenance organisation, has won the Best Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) of the Year at the seventh edition of the Nigeria Healthcare and Excellence Awards (NHEA).

The event was hosted by the Anadach Group and supported by Global Health Project and Resources at the Convention Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme of the award was ‘Celebrating our healthcare heroes’, aimed at drawing focus on the sacrifices, contributions and social efforts demonstrated by Nigeria’s healthcare givers and other stakeholders in the last one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Executive officer of THT Mr. Kieran Godden, while receiving the award, expressed his appreciation to the organisers as well as partners and clients of the organisation.

He said: “Total Health Trust cannot achieve its purpose without our clients, our network of healthcare providers and other stakeholders who make it possible for us to continue working together to make Nigeria healthier. We are grateful to the organizers of this award, and to everyone that has made us emerge winners by their votes. Our commitment to support our clients’ businesses, boost productivity and improve overall quality of life in Nigeria remains firm.”

He also emphasised the role of HMOs in helping businesses and citizens navigate through the effects of the pandemic.

“There is so much going on around us, and the pace seems to be overwhelming. People want to know what support they have especially for their health, and it is important that HMOs, like us at THT, reinforce the message and empathy to them in every possible way we can” he said.