Total E&P Nigeria has restated its commitment to revive and encourage reading among secondary school students in the country.

The host of virtual interschool reading conference themed: “Book Reading and Open Day 2021” with the book titled, ‘The Village Boy’ by Anietie Usen, Senan Murray, stated this at the event held in Lagos.

The executive general manager of Total Country Services, Bunmi Popoola, told the students that reading goes a long way in human life as it enhances individual self-confidence, moral and intellectual development.

According to her, a good reading habit is a vital skill that students should possess. This means when reading a book, it takes the reader to a new world thereby travelling with the writer in an adventure to a place such a person might not have the opportunity of going in the near future. Hence reading takes you on an interesting journey.

“Books are better than television, social media, radio and idleness. However, limitations exist once a book is closed, therefore, it is important that one must read to broaden his or her knowledge. No matter how much you’ve read you must keep reading as it does give more information and helps keep records. If I may ask how many books did you read in the month of May? The answer is for you to answer and let it give you food for thought,” she said.

On her part, the role model for the event, Snr. Talent Developer Total E&P Nigeria, Kenechi Esomeju, encouraged the students to put in their minds to achieve and as well be curious to achieve.

The schools that participated in the conference included King Ado Senior High School, Government Senior College, Ikoyi, Eko Akete Senior High School, Kuramo Senior College, Victoria Island, Prudence Schools, Mocped Int’l Schools, Girls Senior High School, Ikoyi and Lafiaji Secondary School.