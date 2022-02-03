TotalEnergies has declared that it established a pilot plastic recycling plant in Port Harcourt, to actualise its vision of facilitating waste management in Nigeria through economic empowerment.

TotalEnergies Managing Director, Mr. Mike Sangster, made the declaration on Wednesday while speaking at the commissioning of the plant, which was established in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

Sangster said: “In establishing this plant, our vision is to facilitate waste management in Nigeria through economic empowerment, which is in line with our core values as a Company.

“The pilot plant is fully equipped with sophisticated modern recycling machines and will recycle over 1000 tonnes of waste Polyethylene(PE) and Polypropylene (PP) per annum.

“Feedstock will be supplied by a network of collectors, waste generated by corporate organisations like TotalEnergies, and from dealers. The final resin pellets produced from various non-toxic waste sources will be sold to plastic converters in Nigeria. The plant will also serve as a training and information centre.

“For us at TotalEnergies, our mission is to produce and supply more affordable, more reliable and cleaner energy. TotalEnergies wants to meet the challenge of the 21st century and play an active role in the transformation that is underway in the energy industry, by becoming a broad energy company.

“Our ambition is to be a major player in the energy transition, on the road to net zero by 2050. With our recent name change, TotalEnergies is reaffirming its resolve to produce more energy with less emissions and be more sustainable.”

In his remarks, the Assistant Secretary General of United Nations and Executive Director, UNITAR, Mr. Nikhil Seth, said the plastic recycling plant was a good example of how the UN system in Nigeria can partner with the private sector.

Seth, who was represented by Senior Consultant, UNITAR, Dr. Larry Boms, expressed worry that majority of the fishes in the rivers and oceans now eat plastics.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Environment, Lady Sharon Ikeazor, represented by Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, challenged the private sector to actively participate in plastic waste collection, transportation and recycling.