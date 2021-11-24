TotalEnergies, the major sponsor of the African Cup of Nation (AFCON), has commenced activities for the successful hosting of the Cameroon 2022 AFCON, with their official national trophy tour event held on Monday in Lagos.

The colourful and memorable event was excitedly witnessed by the Nigerian teeming sports community, the media and the executives of the oil marketting giant.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Dr. Samba Seye, the Managing Director, said that the trophy tour project, was aimed at expressing their love for football which they have realised is also very important to their customers in Nigeria, which is one of their most important markets in the world.

Samba Seye who was represented by Mrs Lesley Baxter, Executive Director and Secretary General, of the company, said, “TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Trophy Tour. Football is very dear to my heart and AFCON is home to us at TotalEnergies.

“Nigeria is very important in African football. This is why we are having the trophy tour in Nigeria. This tour is displaying the actual golden trophy; the much-coveted trophy that will be given to the TotalEnergies AFCON winner. The tour will see the celebration of football across our country, particularly in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Abuja. This tour will be an opportunity to celebrate this monumental tournament and give our beloved Nigerians a feel of the tournament rush.

“Africa is dear to TotalEnergies. We have operated on the continent for over 80 years. We are in 44 countries including Nigeria. As a way to connect with Africa and show our love and support for Africans.

“This is why we decided to embark on a long-term 8-year partnership with Confederation of African Football (CAF) to further push our support to those who bring the passion of football to life.

“We look forward to our Nigerian Team excelling at the TotalEnergies AFCON Tournament. We enjoin the players to remain focused and committed to the sport. We are also using this medium to send our support to the Super Eagles and the NFF. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth and Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, commended TotalEnergies sponsorship of AFCON and other sports adding that the private sector is key to sports development in Nigeria.

Other dignitaries at the event include: football legend and Total ambassador, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha; Mr Bashire Are, CEO of Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority; Sola Aiyepeku, Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission; Alhaji Abdullahi Raman, General Manager, Retail & Cards, TotalEnergies, Mrs Vera Fakolujo, Marketing Manager, TotalEnergies among others.