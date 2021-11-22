TotalEnergies is engaging stakeholders as it takes on initiatives towards achieving its set goals in the energy transition efforts.

The energy company said it would engage in various sensitization advocacy as it celebrates African Customer Week 2021

The TotalEnergies Africa Customer Week provides a veritable platform for the company to engage customers, actively listen to them, and receive valuable feedback on ways to better add value, with its services.

The energy firm noted that the year 2021 has been a challenging one for all of it due to the coronavirus pandemic but regardless of the challenges its customers have remained loyal and committed it said.

One of the main goals of the Africa Customer Week is to enlighten customers about its strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies.

The management also said it prioritizes customers’ and staff safety as it moves toward achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

The firm further restated its commitment to offer cleaner energy products and services using Solar and Compressed Natural Gas CNG it offers.

The company said it takes responsibility for sales and service actions across all its sales channels with an increased level of cleanliness/hygiene in its service stations to ensure customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm says it ia commited to offering convenience and one-stop offers to its customers and have backed this up with the introduction of Touchpoint financial services across the country.

As part of activities to mark the week, TotalEnergies has lined up programmes to talk about the bouquet of products and services it offers among others.