TotalEnergies is chronicling large oil and gas opportunities in Nigeria and other Africa countries which it will promote at the upcoming Africa Exploration and Production Summit.

Already, the oil major has announced new investment initiatives along the midstream sector in Nigeria as it lay emphasis on new energy and is comforted with the country’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Frontier and TotalEnergies just confirmed agreement to allow TotalEnergies take a leading position at the upcoming Africa E&P Summit Africa’s Premier Global Oil, Gas & Energy Conference set to take place on the 22nd and 23rd September in London & Online.

By partnering with Frontier, TotalEnergies is showing leadership in Nigeria and indeed African oil, gas & energy industry and it is an opportunity for the company to present its energy strategy to Africa’s upstream community as well as strengthen ties with industry partners, stakeholders and African governments.

Emmanuelle Garinet, TotalEnergies’ VP Exploration Africa will speak to the industry for the first time in her new role at the Summit. Emmanuelle’s career spans the globe incorporating the last 20 years with TotalEnergies in strategy, planning, portfolio and performance, as well as time on South America, Nigeria, Gabon and Angola for the leading international energy company.