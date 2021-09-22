Newly appointed president, exploration and production and member of the executive committee of TotalEnergies, Nicolas Terraz, will canvass TotalEnergies’ strategic position within the evolving African upstream landscape.

Terraz who will deliver an opening address on Monday 8 November 2021 at the Africa Oil Week in Dubai, said, “TotalEnergies remains strongly committed to Africa, and we look forward to sharing and discussing our vision at Africa Oil Week in Dubai.”

He will be accompanied by Henri-Max Ndong Nzue, TotalEnergies’ senior vice president for Africa, and Kevin McLachlan, the company’s senior vice president of exploration. Both will take to the stage to discuss current operating trends and outline value-creation opportunities through high-impact portfolios and new entry prospects.

This impressive line-up of speakers from TotalEnergies complements its high-profile involvement as one of Africa Oil Week’s leading sponsors. For many years, TotalEnergies has been a loyal partner of Africa Oil Week, considered as the major event of the oil industry on the African continent.