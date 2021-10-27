TotalEnergies Nigeria PLC says it is setting up two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Abuja and Lagos, which will be operational in the first half of 2022.

The managing director, Dr Samba Seye, made the announcement while speaking at the 15th Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Petroleum Downstream Expo 2021 yesterday in Lagos.

The conference had at its theme, ‘Nigerian Downstream Oil and Gas Sector in Transition: Getting Set.’

Represented by his Advisor, Mr Charles Atiomo, Seye said the move was part of TotalEnergies’ commitment to global transition with a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He said the company’s production and sales mix would change significantly by 2030.

“It will be 50 per cent gas; 35 per cent oil and liquid biofuels; 15 per cent electricity, mostly renewable.

“By 2050, the mix would be 40 per cent renewable power, 40 per cent gas and 20 per cent liquid products.

Seye said it was also in support of the autogas scheme of the federal government, which was inaugurated to convert vehicle engines in the country from petrol and diesel to CNG.

He said the company was optimistic that more CNG stations would be set up if the government continued to initiate policies to deepen gas utilisation and profitability.

Seye, however, noted that there was need to reduce the cost of conversion kits and other sources of renewable energy in order to encourage more Nigerians to embrace the switch.