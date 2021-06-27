Following the recent name change of the Total Group to TotalEnergies, Total companies in Nigeria have highlighted the path to the new name that reflects the vision and ambition of the TotalEnergies Group, with a broad energy line-up that includes oil, gas, electricity, hydrogen, biomass, wind and solar.

At a virtual parley with, executive general manager, Total Country Services, Mrs. Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, made a presentation showing the steps that would mark the adaptation of the new name, logo and visual identity which she said were at the heart of the company’s strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

It was also an opportunity to shed light on the group’s ambition in relation to its operations.

“Beyond our ambition for 2050, we have set precise, demanding targets for 2030. We will produce more renewable electricity and LNG. We will also need new oil projects to offset the decline in output from fields currently in production while decarbonising our hydrocarbon production chain by avoiding and reducing emissions and capturing residual emissions.”

On downstream, the company said, “we want to influence demand by offering customers decarbonised alternatives whenever possible. By 2030, the production and sale of petroleum products will account for around a third of TotalEnergies’ aggregate energy production and sales.

“This is slated to decline to below 20 per cent by 2050, versus 55 per cent in 2020. Simply put, we are leveraging the energies of today to build the energies of the future, and 2020-2030 will be the decade of our transformation into a truly broad energy company with a line-up featuring oil, gas, electricity, hydrogen, biomass, wind and solar.”

The company reiterated that “TotalEnergies intends to become a major player in the energy transition, and we have built a solid foundation on which to achieve our ambition.”

In her presentation, Mrs. Popoola-Mordi gave insight into how the adaptation would unveil locally. She said “the company is working together with local regulators to adapt the name change of the broad energy company we want to become.

“During this period, you will witness the following: Brand overhaul, Change from our usual communication, Total service stations will gradually change to take on the new logo, name and lifestyle, Total offices and assets will gradually depict our ambition

Investment will tend more towards renewables”

She allayed concerns that the name change and transformation to TotalEnergies would result to job losses, saying on the contrary, it would have a more positive impact as the company would constantly upskill its staff in tandem with the transformation.

In the same vein, the Country Communication Manager, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu, assured that the company was in Nigeria for the long haul, maintaining that Total Companies in Nigeria will continue to be an important part of the TotalEnergies Group.

He noted that the company has embraced renewables with the project to solarise its over 577 service stations spread across the country.

Recall that at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in Paris, May 28, 2021, shareholders approved the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.