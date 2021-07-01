Tottenham Hotspur have named Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager.

Espirito Santo left Wolverhampton Wanderers after four seasons where they achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a six-year absence and retained their status as a top flight side over three seasons. He previously also managed Valencia and FC Porto.

“When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy,” he said in a statement on the Tottenham website.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour, there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work. We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Espirito Santo’s appointment comes after Tottenham hired Fabio Paratici as their new director of football earlier this month. The 48-year-old was previously the chief football officer at Juventus for 11 years.

Espirito Santo, 47, was close to taking over at Crystal Palace before talks collapsed and became the latest recommendation by Paratici, who is believed to have a good relationship with Nuno’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Paratici and Espirito Santo met with club chairman Daniel Levy on Wednesday to finalise the deal. Paratici has driven the appointment having wanted to take him to Juventus previously.

“I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football,” Levy said. “Fabio and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special.”