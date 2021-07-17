Harry Kane‘s future at Tottenham will be decided when he returns to training with the Premier League side, Nuno Espírito Santo said in his presentation as the club’s new manager on Friday.

Kane is taking a break following England’s run to the Euro 2020 final where they missed out on their first major trophy in 55 years after losing to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Manchester City are prepared to make a £100 million offer for the 27-year-old. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been rumoured to be monitoring the situation.

According to ESPN back in early July that Nuno wanted to talk to Kane to sort out the striker’s future and speaking at his first news conference as Spurs manager on Friday, the new boss confirmed: “When he returns is the time to talk.

“Harry is our player. No need to talk about anything else. Period. Now is the time for Harry to recover his energy and rest.

“I have no doubts in my mind. I have no doubts. What I wish is for Harry to recover well, to have a good rest and when he arrives he will feel that everyone of us has to commit ourselves to become better.

“We are very ambitious, we are ambitious people and we want to do it well and no doubts on Harry on that.

“Harry is one of the best players in the world. That is all I need to say.”

Nuno was appointed as Spurs manager in June after a chaotic search following Jose Mourinho’s sacking on April 19.

The former Wolves boss has expressed his excitement at working for the north London side.

“I am here, this is where I want to be, I am so happy,” he added. “What we want is to make our fans proud and make our teams love their players, let’s make our fans proud, to create a good atmosphere. I’m totally positive that the fans are going to love it.