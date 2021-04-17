LIFE IN BRIEF

Grace Onyeche Edache is the first of the six children of the six children of Mr and Mrs Gabriel Onum of Benue State. Though she trained at the University of Jos in Geography and Planning, the love of baking did not allow her practise. Today, she is the proud owner of Grace Oven. She is married with children. Interview By Cecelia Ogeyi

BACKGROUND

My name is Grace Onyeche Edache. I was born in Makurdi, Benue State to the family of Mr and Mrs Gabriel Onum, the first of their six children. I am from the Idoma ethnic group, Ohimini local government of Benue State. My primary school education was at Makurdi International School after which I proceeded to Federal Government Girls’ College, Gboko for my secondary school education.

Although I wanted to be an architect, I gained admission to study Geography and Planning at the University of Jos, where I graduated in 2005 as the best female student from the institution’s faculty of Environmental Science. Even though I was a gifted student, I have always had an inexplicable love for baking, art and sugar crafting, which made me enrol with the Makurdi-based Doom’s Delight Baking School, after graduating from the university.

ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS

After my National Youth Service Corps scheme, I was employed by First Bank Nigeria Limited – one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions. I worked with the bank for over 11 years. Although I was rising in my banking career, I resigned in 2018 to follow my sugar crafting passion, and I have been the head baker at Grace Oven Bakeshop and Kitchen, Abuja ever since.

I am happily married and blessed with two beautiful daughters. There is this passion in me to empower others with sugar craft skills. As a tireless learner, I have attended various international sugar craft training sessions, and constantly pursuing new and better ways to carry out my skill in a more delightful way.

YOUR MENTORS

I have, over time, been inspired by the works of people in Nigeria and abroad. In Nigeria, cake artists like Tosan Jemide of Cakesbytosan made me dare to create astonishing designs; Clara Ameh of Etnik Pasticceria has always been an encouragement to me. Doom’s Delight of Makurdi gave me my first push.

RELAXATION

A typical day at home, I love to relax reading novels and watching lots of movies.

INSPIRATION

I am inspired by events around me and nature

MY DREAMS

I trust God to keep giving me the ability to acquire more knowledge, raise income, and impact the lives of those who can’t afford to make ends meet, by offering free training on skills acquisition, to empower people through my skills.

DREAD

What I dread the most is not being able to do as much as I aspire to do in business and in life goals.

ACHIEVEMENT

I would say my biggest achievement is the lives I have been able to impact through my baking skills and social responsibility activities. These achievements I value greatly.

FUTURE PROJECTIONS

My future projection is to run a standard academy and empower people with the right skills to make a living, and Grace Oven will become a household name in the nearest future.

WHAT DIFFERENTIATES YOU?

I believe my work has my signature on it. Over time, I have been able to open up my heart and let God artistically express himself through my hands. I try to create my designs based on the personality of my clients and this has greatly improved my work.

CHALLENGES

My major challenge is getting the materials I need for my work. There are sometimes that finding materials to bring my new idea to life would just be very difficult.

HOW DO YOU MULTITASK?

By the grace of God, I have been able to strike a good balance between family and business. For every job, I set a turnaround time, and doing this is really helping me to execute quite a number of things at the same time.

WORDS OF WISDOM

To me, learning never ends. I always take advantage of any opportunity to learn more about baking. So my advice is that people should not limit themselves. You must dare to do more and learn new skills. Be creative!