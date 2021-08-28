The tourism sector has contributed N7 billion, representing 4.4% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last two years.

The director general, Nigerian Tourism Development Commission (NTDC), Mr. Foluronsho Coker, disclosed this in a communique he read to operators in the industry at the end of a meeting in Calabar yesterday to brainstorm on issues that can lift the industry to an enviable height.

“It contributed about N7 billion amounting to 4.4% contribution to GDP as at 2019 and is a sufficient baseline for ascending socio-economic growth,” the communiqué said.

It called for deployment of digital platforms like Facebook, Google and Wikimedia in doing business to enable them connect with clients outside Nigeria.

The stakeholders urged government at all levels to provide adequate, accessible and interest-friendly funding for the industry, and called for the establishment of a tourism development fund.

The participants called for the provision of an enabling environment for improved synergy among various stakeholders in the industry.