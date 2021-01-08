Despite mounting campaigns against the illicit trade, baby factory thrives in Imo State, a situation that that is making stakeholders to lose their sleep.

Baby factory also known as baby harvesting refers to the activities around the procreation and sale of babies to people for monetary gains.

At almost every police briefing in Imo State, some persons are paraded for child trafficking, such that children of all sexes are stolen from their biological mothers and given to another, with or without the receiver’s knowledge.

Mrs Beatrice Ndu (not real name) was paraded at the Imo Police headquarters for child trafficking. Her excuse was that her in-laws after the demise of her husband insisted she had no right to control his estate because she had no male child, so she opted to buy one, an action that landed her in police and later the prison.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Peace (not real name) told newsmen that she bolted with her neighbour’s son from Owerri to Akwa Ibom State where she traded him for about N200,00, adding that she used the proceeds to buy a phone and new dresses.

Concerned about the menace, a non-governmental organisation, Alliances For Africa (AFA) begun a public awareness campaign with the stakeholders to stop the illegal trade.

At a two-day workshop in Owerri, AFA engaged traditional birth attendants, proprietors of orphanages, wives of traditional rulers, and nurses on the ways to check baby factory boom in the state.

Considered a highly religious state, Imo prides herself as a place with numerous churches, prayer houses, and clerics, a guise many hide under to perpetrate modern day slavery and child trafficking.

At the event, AFA programme manager, Blessing Duru, said that many traditional birth attendants collude with unscrupulous baby factory operators to sell innocent babies.

According to her, many birth attendants work in partnership with officials of the Ministry of Gender to fuel baby factories, asserting that all the babies involved are not documented while children are sold as commodities.

Duru said: “Some girls have told us that they got pregnant, changed their locations and moved in with you or baby factory proprietors and when due, you help take delivery, and afterwards the baby is sold and everyone gets a cut. Such girls say they used the proceeds to buy commercial tricycles for their brothers, or used them to start trading. And I insist that everyone involved in the racketeering has committed a grievous crime against God and humanity.”

She added that some baby factory proprietors keep girls against their wish, employ boys to rape them till they get pregnant and then trade off the children for sums ranging from N800,000 (girls) to over N1million for boys.

Duru revealed that another reason for the setting up of baby factories was the incestuous relationships between blood relations that result in pregnancies and baby factories offer a platform for such unscrupulous adults to trade off the children and hide their secrets.

Following the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19, reports of teenage girls raped by their fathers or cousins flooded the Imo State police command even as some included those that resulted into pregnancies.

According to Duru, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) had in a 2016 status report on baby buying and selling ranked Imo as third highest on baby sales. Other states identified with baby factories are Ondo, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Anambra.

The agency is the federal government’s response to addressing the scourge of trafficking in persons including the operations of baby factories.

Some of the reasons alluded as the cause of the ignoble trade were poverty, ignorance, disconnection between mothers and daughters on sex education on topics like menstrual cycle, hormonal changes, premarital sex amongst others.

She said that schools on their part shy away from teaching such issues, adding many children lack proper education on such matters but are prone to the misconceptions bandied about by friends and unscrupulous adults.

Nnennaya Eneremadu, a resource person lamented that many people complain that the process of legal adoption is herculean, which makes people especially desperate Awaiting to Conceive (AC) couples resort to baby factories.

Eneremadu said that baby factory business is the third most common crime after fraud and drug trafficking even as she maintained that people know the proprietors of such centres but opt to look the other way while babies are helplessly sold as commodities.

She stated that other crimes involved in baby factory include rape, kidnap, unlawful detention, stressing they result in depression and other severe mental health problems and suicide for the girls involved.

The expert maintained that cryptic pregnancy operators thrive via baby factories as they mop up babies way ahead of legitimate orphanages.

Eneremadu therefore appealed to Imo State government to provide free medicare especially for pregnant girls and women; provide financial support to legitimate orphanages to mitigate the pressure on teenage pregnant girls as they battle rejection from their families.

Rather than reject pregnant girls, she appealed to their families to accept them and their mistakes, noting that it is in a bid to address the mistakes that such girls resort to baby factories where their babies are collected and their supposed shame buried.

She disclosed that already Ekiti State government in her bid to support pregnant teenage girls allow them attend special schools and write their examinations so that after delivery, they can continue with their lives and not suffer double jeopardy.

The participants at the training pledged to support the fight against baby factories.

However, the birth attendants said that they attend to girls and women accompanied by family members and insisted that they don’t partake in any criminality.

On their part, wives of traditional rulers popularly called “Ugoeze’s” pledged to support pregnant teenage girls in their communities and shun the blamegame which they noted contributed to depression to such girls.

According to them, they did not know that the ostracism meted out on unmarried girls and women helped to fuel the boom of baby factories in the state and promised to provide emotional support for such families.

The nurses also pledged to continue to discharge their duties and go the extra mile to counsel unmarried girls and women brought to them to ensure they are no longer victims of baby factory business.