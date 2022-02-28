The Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC) Tamar Nandul, has said that there will soon be a Town Hall meeting, involving all the stakeholders of the Damau Household Milk Farm.

The MD who said that the project has been going on according to schedule since the ground breaking and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), pointed out that the 8,000 hectres of land has already been gazetted by Kaduna State Government.

She advised farmers against farming on the project site in this faming season as doing so will be illegal.

According to Nandul, the Town Hall meeting is one out of a series of community engagements that the Project Steering Committee will hold, to sensitize stakeholders and people of the community on the Damau Household Milk Farm.

The Managing Director disclosed that a Grievances Mechanism Committee has been set up to receive complaints from farmers and other stakeholders, with a view of addressing them, adding that the committee cuts across several MDAs.

She said that the committee which is chaired by Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), has representatives of KMDMC as members, including representatives of Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Environment.

Other members of the Grievances Mechanism Committee are representatives of Kubau Local Government Council, Sarkin Damau and District Head of Anchau, as well as the consultant of Milk Value Chain Foundation Project and one local farmer.

Nandul said that Kaduna State Government is building roads and two bridges while Arla Global Dairy Products Limited is setting up a demonstration farm of 200 hectres, adding that the multinational company has started building accommodation for its workers.

According to her, the 8000 hectre Damau Household Milk Farm will settle 1,000 pastoralists’ families and there will be veterinary clinics, primary health care facilities, cattle pens, schools and markets in each of the five districts of the project.