Leading skincare and fashion brand, Honeyglow has unveiled top Nollywood actors as their brand ambassadors.

The talented screen icons, Toyin Alausa and Kemi Korede signed the dotted lines for the Honeyglow Skincare and fashion world, while Jide Awobona and Abiodun Adebanjo joined the Honeyglow Fashion World.

Speaking at the signing, Honeyglow CEO, Oyindamola Funmilayo Abiona disclosed that the choice of these screen stars was a no-brainer. “Our business started in October 2015, and since then there have been several people that have constantly identified with us, and among them are these four. They have been a part of this brand even before we signed them and now that we have, I am excited to see what the future holds.”

On Honeyglow Skincare, Toyin Alausa revealed, “I don’t take such things as brand representation lightly, so when you see me endorse a brand, just know that it is the real deal.”

For Kemi Korede, she shared that “being the face of Honeyglow is a memorable achievement and it is coming at a great time in my career. I am proud to be showcasing excellence on screen and now in reality.”

Jide Awobona, speaking on the deal said, “when you see me looking dashing, stunning and elegant in some classic outfits, you can be sure it’s courtesy Honeyglow Fashion World. This is a brand I am excited to be a part of.” While signing the dotted lines, Abiodun Adebanjo expressed his thanks to the CEO for bringing them all into the fold.