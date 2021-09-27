Wife of former senate president and founder of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), Princess Toyin Saraki said for Nigeria to achieve universal health coverage and ensure equitable access to essential health services, pharmacists in the country must be given better remuneration to enable them deliver the medical needs of Nigerians.

Mrs Saraki who spoke at the celebration of this year’s World Pharmacists Day in Abuja at the weekend added that one pharmacist to an approximately 50,000 persons in the country was grossly inefficient for over 200 million Nigerians as it posed danger to health care system in the country.

She said Nigeria must also recognise, appreciate and champion the roles of pharmacists in order to bring about desired changes that the country’s health sector requires, noting that the country must strive to guarantee and insure a better future for pharmacists.

to curb the trend of brain drain and alleviate the burden on an overstretched and underfunded system.

Represented by Dr Buki Shittu Muideen, Princess Saraki added that if Nigeria would strengthen the provision and rational use of safe, effective and affordable medicines, pharmacists must also be recognised as a powerful cog in the wheel of healthcare development and must be accorded the deserving dignity and support.

She said Nigeria which accounted for 20 percent of the continent’s Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) also bears one of the world largest burden of the disease as she urged pharmacists across the country to join her quest to champion an advocacy for key investment to end and treat NTDs in the country.

Princess Saraki also assured that Wellbeing Foundation would continue to promote comprehensive health care, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene for Nigerians while fighting to close the gap in health outcomes and opportunities for those most in need.