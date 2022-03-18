The minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, has commended the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on its recent acknowledgment as the topmost agency of the federal government in the latest Ease of Doing Business index by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Ambassador Katagum gave the commendation while declaring open the SON 2022 Strategic Leadership Retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibo State on Tuesday.

She acknowledged the determination and efforts of SON towards becoming a high performing organisation through the effective deployment of information communication technology (ICT) as part of its collective resolutions at the 2021 Strategic Leadership Retreat.

The minister commended the SON leadership for taking strategic steps and initiatives to re-engineer its processes, expand its structure and galvanise Staff towards making greater contributions to the economic diversification agenda of the government.

While assuring SON of the continuous support and encouragement of the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment through the provision of policy frameworks and guidance to enhance its efforts at entrenching standardisation in Nigeria, she commended the agency for developing a strategic plan to guide its activities, programmes and projects from 2021 to 2024 as a good basis for achieving the organisation’s set goals.

The minister stated that the target SON has set for itself is a necessary impetus for an agency of government with such an expansive mandate that have relevance to every aspect of the nations socio-economic and security wellbeing.

While expressing appreciation to the minister, SON director general, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated that, her presence added quality to the occasion while the message to SON managers was a challenge to the organisation for continual improvement in its service delivery to stakeholders.

Mallam Farouk acknowledged the support and encouragement of SON has been receiving from the ministry, stressing that, he looks forward to continuous guidance, drawing from the Ministers’ depth of knowledge and experience in navigating the ship of SON for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

