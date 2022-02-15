Amid worsening social conditions in Nigeria, trade unions have resolved to partner with civil society organizations to promote an expansive civic space where citizens can express themselves and defend their rights.

Operating under the umbrella of Camping for Transformative Governance (CTG), the coalition of trade unions and civil society organizations agreed to create a space where citizens can demand accountability from public officials.

The was part of resolution reached at the end of a meeting between the Trade Unions and civil society organizations in Lagos

The CTG comprises of Trade Union congress of Nigeria (TUC), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Technical Services and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE) Federation of Informal Workers Organizations in Nigeria(FIWON) as well as a group of civil societies comprising of Praxis Center, Take Back Nigeria Movement, CAPPA, Social Action, ERA, Tubali Development Initiative Center for citizenship capacity Advancement and Development, 3CADDA, Advocacy Center, and Movement for Socialist Action.

In his solidarity message, TUC President, comrade Quadri Olaleye acknowledged obvious gap in implementation of noble ideas in Nigeria.

According to him, “There seem to be no knowledge gap, conversely, the challenge is implementation gap which has unfortunately reduced Nigeria to a sorry state. To overcome the challenge, there must be increasing commitment to implementation of progressive policies and agenda, the gap between civil society and labor must be closed to fight for a common good.

“A synergy has to be built in that regard. There must be new forms of interactions between labor and civils society in Nigeria in order to change the socio-political narrative. Although the decline of traditional industries is leading to the disappearance of core working class movement, this is due to the decentralized model of capitalism which through deregulation undermines stable forms of workplace. Trade Union Congress of Nigeria TUC, is therefore committed to aligning with and supporting progressive forces to change the country dire situation.”

In his remark, comrade Benjamin Anthony, President of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Technical Services and recreational Employees -AUPCTRE noted that the union focus on synergizing with progressives in the labor movement is inevitable especially with year 2023 general election in the offing.

According to him, “The obvious truth is that citizens are fed up with the current situation and want a change of narrative”.

He stressed that the country is undoubtedly nosediving, adding that there must be an alternative to save this wrecking ship.

He lamented that currently, a spate of coup-de’tate has taken over lately with west Africa the epicenter.

He explained that “it is not a good development for a democratic society and has been condemned by the international community including the United Nations. However, when you look at the scandalous brigandage with which governance is administered on the continent, you appreciate the response of citizen’s ovation at such undemocratic take over of power.

“For instance, there is no justification whatsoever for rice to be sold in Nigeria for N35,000 a bag without corresponding improvement in workers’ wages and upgrade in living conditions. It is equally morally shameful for an oil producing country like Nigeria to be importing refined products and proposing to peg price of Premium Motor Spirit PMS at over N400 a litter, thereby imposing hardships through hyperinflation on less privileged citizens.

“Both the ruling APC and its leprous opposition PDP cannot provide the needed leadership in 2023 because they have a curriculum Vitae dotted with disastrous failure and have been serial at betraying Nigerians”.

“These political jobbers must be shown the way out by 2023 General Elections. AUPCTRE is socialist and as such it is committed to working with progressive elements for a working people’s agenda.

“As a flagship of progressive, the union is prepared to engage neo liberal forces who believe in democratizing poverty through sale of public utilities. A point od reference is the resistance by the union to privatize water in Nigeria. The union is committed to supporting the movement and looks forward to a boisterous future collaboration with all stakeholders at the workshop for a better Nigeria.

Similarly, Comrade Gbenga Komolafe of FIWON, pointed out that it is only logical to Advocate for social movement unionism, especially that “the workplace traditionally defined as formal has collapsed” and greater percentage of working population labor outside formal arrangements.

He cautioned that if those in the movement do not recognize the reality that there is a relentless process of labor degradation accentuated by neo liberal policies, then the movement is in for a huge joke.

He said, “For instance, 98% of those active in oil industry are informal due to increasing casualization. It is therefore time to wake up from a slumbering illusion.

“Undoutedly, the neo liberal capitalist reforms has led to job losses and a lot disengaged with latent consequences of permanent fixity and catastrophic deaths of victims.

“The textile sector was well known with an aggregate of over 500,000 workers, that figure has regrettably depleted to less than 20,000. there has been a shrinking of the labor movement and inability to adjust to the reality of changing forms of work would further diminish the movement to oblivion.

“When we loss membership, we loss power and it is becoming apparent how weakened we are, the only way out is social movement to unite people across board. We must find sustainable ways to unite the people beyond external support such as the one provided by the Solidarity Center. The current clampdown on civic spaces and poor governance only demonstrates unimaginable level of degradation. Those in the labor leadership must be conscious and create time to build the labor movement, the country is at cross roads with the manner the ruling elite are managing it.

According to Co Convener Jaye Gaskia of the Civil society, “the support for Campaign for Transformative Governance is a sustained way of building and consolidating active solidarity between labor and civil society that will fight for transformative governance in Nigeria”.

Comrade Jaye noted that “Where governance have failed the people with fascist prohibitions and poor administration, resistance becomes a duty”.

According to him, lack of leadership and irresponsible governance is reason for the multifaced crisis confronting the country.

Through well-articulated thematic pillars, the campaign shall seek to ensure accessible and effective public service delivery as well as enable political education of citizens for transformative governance and ensure that decent civic spaces and jobs are created and sustained for human security and citizen wellbeing.

Earlier, Country program direct for Solidarity Center Nigeria – Comrade Sonny Ogbuehi while welcoming participants said the Center is committed to supporting labor and civil society to prevail against new forms of repression and clamp down on civic spaces not only in Nigeria but in Zambia as well.