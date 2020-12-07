By Michael Oche, Abuja

Trade unions in the Public Service Sector and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working on tax justice have called for improved campaign on halting of Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) from Nigeria as well as improving tax justice.

This was part of resolution reached at a three-day workshop that took place in Abuja aimed at strengthening and enhancing the capacity of selected trade unions of PSI Affiliate and CSOs working on Tax Justice and Halting Illicit Financial Flows in Nigeria.

The workshop was also aimed at building collaboration between the trade unions and CSOs on the Tax Justice Campaign, assign roles and responsibilities with the aim of expanding the campaign.

The event was organized by the Tax Justice and Governance Platform TJ&GP in collaboration the Solidarity Centre.

The workshop deliberated on key issues around tax injustice in the country, Illicit financial Flows and how it affects good governance and provision of basic amenities for citizens.

The participants agreed that tax is a powerful tool for redistributing wealth within society to address poverty and inequality.

They therefore said people need to be involved in deciding what to tax, whom to tax, how to tax, as well as in collecting and spending tax revenue.

In his presentation, Mr Celestine Odo of ActionAid linked retrogressive taxation system, poor budgeting, poor management of resources and others to causing inequality in Nigeria.

He said tax is the glue that builds accountability of government to their citizens, stressing that a functioning state that can meet the basic needs of its people must rely ultimately on its revenue to meet development objectives.

He said effective tax structures can also create incentives to improve governance, strengthen channels of political representations.

Other presenters agreed that a sustainable and progressive tax base in Nigeria will ensure a sure and steady way for domestic mobilisation of resources.

Going forward, members of the TJ&GP said there is need to increase awareness regarding the issue of taxation; campaigning for more fair and progressive tax policies in Nigeria as well as promote transparency in tax administration in Nigeria.

The tax Justice Platform therefore urged the Nigerian government to undertake an urgent review of the issue of multiple taxation.

It noted that there is a capacity gap/problem which has led to apathy and non-compliance on the side of the demand and use of unprofessional methods in tax collection on the side of the supply.

It said there is a need to reduce the tax burden on the poor and a corresponding need to ensure that multinational companies are paying their fair share of taxes.

It stated further that “the government should rationalize incentives and look into other ways of attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which does not unnecessarily reduce the revenue available.

“The Government should take all necessary steps and measures to close the sources and opportunities for revenue leakages.”