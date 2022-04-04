TradelandFx Nigeria has announced the donation of 2.5 percent of its yearly income for charity.

The company disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during the launching of its office to herald the commencement of operations in Abuja.

The business development manager of TradelandFx, Sophia Gemal told journalists that the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to train and equip Nigerian women on requisite knowledge on how to create generational wealth.

She said, “ We will be going to rural areas, such as the southern and the northern region to empower women and by doing this, we will provide workshops and financial aids to women who want to work and create wealth for themselves as well as generations and part of the charity will be the donation of working equipments such as farm tools, sewing machines, etc and other aspects will be going into the educational sector where we’ll be providing computers to children who want to go into basic computer skill sets and also we’ll be sourcing diligent tutors to mentor them”.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its marketing campaign, the company also announced its median edition of bi-monthly trading contest till April ending were winners will be credited with cash prizes between $5,000 to $1,500.

Marketing manager, Amarachi Ugwuegbulam, said the that during the African commercial market conference coming in June, 2022, over 1,000 participants will be benefiting from free financial marketing training.

Explaining the rationale for the opening of office in Abuja, business director, Amarachi Ihedirimadu said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

here to provide solutions and show the way for the young Africans the way to create wealth, income capital so they do not have to rely on your government, we have come to Abuja, Nigeria to create a trading platform for investors, beginners and advanced traders to access the financial market.

She added that the company have over 200 instruments on its platform, to deliver viable trading on indices, currencies, commodities, stocks and more with advanced user friendly trading platform.