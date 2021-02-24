BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has upheld the judgment of a Federal High Court, which ordered Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland Limited to pay a sum of N10 million to a Nigerian firm, Double Paws Enterprises, as damages for unlawfully interfering with the firm’s trademark.

A three-man panel presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhamud Bayero, dismissed Facebook’s appeal against the judgment of Justice Ayokunle Faji of the lower court, for being fundamentally flawed.

Other members of the panel, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani and Justice Oluwayemisi Williams-Dawodu, unanimously concurred with Justice Bayero’s lead Judgment.

Double Paws Enterprise had instituted the suit sometime in July, 2017 before the Federal High Court in Lagos, against Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland Limited seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, its agents, privies, assigns, successors in title and legal representatives from taking further unlawful steps to harass, intimidate or interfere with its right to use the registered trademark; Pawsbook.com & Device.

The firm had also sought an order compelling the defendants to pay it the sum of $10 million as general damages and another $1 Million for exemplary damages.

The applicant had urged the court to determine whether having regard to the unchallenged registration of Pawsbook.com & Device as a class 41 trademark, under Trademark Act Cap T13 LFN, it has right to use the trademark in doing business.

Whether the defendants being international companies that are proprietors of a trademark, Facebook, registered under the laws of Nigeria, under Trademark Act Cap T13 LFN, can seek to render nugatory and abrogate another registered trademark, registered under Nigerian law, through self help and without recourse and in complete disdain for the provisions of Section 6 and 36 (1) CFRN 1999 (as amended) and Section 20, 21, 39, and 54 of the Trademark Act.

And whether the defendants are lawfully entitled to harass, intimidate or coerce the plaintiff and his business name, to abandon his registered trademark, having regard to the provisions of Section 49 of the Trademark Act among others.

However, in their responses to the suit, the defendants had alleged that the plaintiff’s account was blocked as a result of several contractual breaches, which contravened the Statement of Rights and Responsibility (SRR) entered by the parties at the time of opening the Facebook Accounts.

They further alleged that the court had no Jurisdiction by virtue of a jurisdiction clause in the SRR, which stipulated that the venue of resolving disputes would be the district Court of California.

The defendants also argued that the Trademark certificate given to the defendant was invalid.

In countering the respondents’ arguments, the plaintiff’s counsel, Gideon Okebu urged the court to jettison the defence of Facebook, as an afterthought.

The lawyer referred the court to several documents which emanated from Facebook prior to litigation, which clearly showed that the reason for blocking the plaintiff’s business integration was not for any contractual breach but as a means of coercing the plaintiff to abandon its registered trademark.

Okebu further urged the court to discountenance the submission that the court lacked jurisdiction, while emphasizing that the plaintiff’s cause of action did not stem from contract but from a trademark dispute.

After considering the facts, the documents and the arguments of both counsel, Justice Faji held that the plaintiff’s application has merit and granted the reliefs sought for which included an order of perpetual injunction and an award of N10 million as general damages against the defendants .

But dissatisfied with the decision, the defendants approached the Appeal Court, urging it to upturn the lower court’s judgment.