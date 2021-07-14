Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos will on September 22 hear the suit between Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd and Rite Foods Ltd over alleged similarities between the logos of their energy drinks.

Justice Allagoa fixed the date to hear of all preliminary applications filed by the two companies.

Rite Foods had filed the suit marked FHC/L/CS/92/2021 against the NBC on February 9, 2021 asking the court to restrain NBC from further promoting its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

The company had argued through its counsel Muyiwa Ogungbenro, that Predator’s lion insignia bears a striking resemblance to the Fearless.

The plaintiff had claimed that Rite Foods’ Fearless energy drinks, which consist of the Red Berry and Classic brands, were launched into the Nigerian market on June 15 and 16, 2017, respectively, and has gained a wider market share before the NBC’s Predator brand which made entry in June, 2020.

The company also averred that the trademark has been in use by the Rite Foods’ brands before NBC’s Predator drink was launched into the market.

But NBC denied any claim of trademark violation or passing off with its Predator Energy drink vowing to contest the case vigorously in court.

NBC had also asked the judge to set aside an ex-parte injunction obtained by Rite Foods Ltd against the continued promotion of Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

It further asked the court to dismiss Rite Foods’ committal application brought against NBC’s Managing Director, Mr. Matthieu Seguin, for alleged disobedience to the interim order.

The suit, formerly before Justice Chukwujeku Aneke, is now before Justice Allagoa.