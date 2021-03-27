BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Plc yesterday urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to lift an ex-parte injunction obtained by Rite Foods Ltd against the continued promotion of its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

NBC also asked the court to dismiss Rite Foods’ committal application filed against its Managing Director, Matthieu Seguin, for alleged disobedience to the interim order.

The company through its counsel, Oluseye Opesanwo (SAN) told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that Rite Foods’ applications were brought malafide and were without merit as the suit lacked a firm ground to stand in law.

Opesanwo argued that the Predator logo had been in existence and in use in many markets outside of Nigeria even prior to the launch of Fearless by Rite Foods in the Nigerian market.

In the suit, marked FHC/L/CS/92/2021, both firms are locked in battle over alleged similarities or not between the logos of their energy drinks.

Rite Foods had instituted a legal action against NBC on February 9, 2021 asking for an order of the court to restrain NBC from further promoting its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

It claimed through its counsel, Muyiwa Ogungbenro, that Predator’s lion insignia bears a striking resemblance to the Fearless.

But NBC denied any claim of trademark violation or passing off with its Predator Energy drink vowing to contest the case vigorously in court.

Justice Aneke fixed May 5, 2021, for ruling after hearing both parties’ applications and counter applications.