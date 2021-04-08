BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU |

Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian Foods and Beverages Company, has filed fresh application against the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) and its managing director at a Federal High Court in Lagos, for contempt of court.

The food and beverage company in the application for committal states that the contemnors, the NBC and its managing director, Mathieu Seguin, have disobeyed interim injunctions granted by Hon. Justice Aneke of the Federal High Court on 9th February 2021.

In the suit, marked FHC/L/CS/92/2021, both firms are locked in battle over alleged similarities or not between the logos of their energy drinks.

Rite Foods had instituted a legal action against NBC on February 9, 2021 asking for an order of the court to restrain NBC from further promoting its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

It claimed through its counsel, Muyiwa Ogungbenro, that Predator’s lion insignia bears a striking resemblance to the Fearless.

But NBC denied any claim of trademark violation or passing off with its Predator Energy drink vowing to contest the case vigorously in court.

In the fresh application for committal the plaintiff, Rite Foods is seeking an order committing the contemnors to purge themselves of the contempt of court.