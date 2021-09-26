Residents of Trademore Estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are unable to forget the trauma of September 12, 2021 flood experience, which claimed lives of four people and destroyed 26 houses and 146 vehicles, with most still living in fear.

A resident of the estate, Nathaniel Akpan, says most of the residents are still living in fear, as not much has changed since the horrible experience, apart from plans to clear blocked drainages in the area.

According to Akpan, residents do not know what to do, as many of them wish they could relocate from the estate to higher ground areas, because they fear that such flood might reoccur before end of the rainy season.

“We are all still living in fear because the FCTA has not come to do anything in this estate to avert the kind of flood that happened last time. Moreover, if not for the economic situation, most of us would have moved out of the estate, because we do not want to experience another disastrous flood,” he said.

Estate Surveyor, Mr Osadebamwen Francis, notes that the only way to avert such floods from reoccurring in the estate is for developers of the estate to construct a massive underground drainage system, because the estate is prone to flood whenever it rains heavily.

“If you look at the topography of the land, you will know that the estate is prone to massive flood. That is why as a developer, when you are developing houses on that kind of land, you must be prepared for the future, by creating massive underground drainage systems that cannot be blocked by refuse.

“However, most developers in Nigeria do not care about the people that are going to live in the estates. What they are only after is their money. That is why residents of Trademore Estate are going through this kind of horrible experience whenever it rains heavily,” he said.

Director general of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) , Abbas Idriss, appealed to all residents of the FCT, especially developers, to desist from violating approved building codes in the FCT, by erecting retention walls to protect stormwater from flowing.

Idriss further said that as the final phase of the rainy season is entered in the FCT, a phase in which rainfall is always at its peak, all residents should avoid dumping refuse in drainages, also that those living along riverbanks should relocate to higher ground so as to avoid flooding.

“We also call on all residents to always call the 112 toll-free emergency number, to get prompt response when there is any form of threat or danger, as the search and rescue team of the agency alongside other emergency stakeholders are on 24/7 alert,” he said.