Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 30 houses that are on flood plains, to prevent incessant flooding in Trademore Estate in the nation’s capital.

The senior special assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the team revealed that over 100 houses were marked but 30 houses had been demolished.

He said the ongoing removal of illegal structures on the flood plain at the Trademore Estate along airport road was expedient because the estate had been a theatre of very intensive flooding.

“We have been engaging them for years and they have come to terms that this area is very dangerous to their lives and the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, told us to remove all illegal structures on the flood plain.

“There has been excessive development on the flood plain in Trademore Estate by some persons and this is very worrisome. All the houses demolished were marked and some have been marked since three years ago, some were marked at foundation level, window level, and roofing level.

“The final marking was about four days ago, which we gave them 48 hours and additional 24 hours to vacate the marked houses. For now, 30 houses have been demolished, but over 100 houses were marked,” he said.

He said after demolishing the first 30 houses, they would engage with them and look at how they could use Land Solution Acts to find a solution.

“Like what some of them are saying that the developer of Trademore Estate should be charged to court, they have the locus standing to take him to court. We are very keen on getting the structures out so that water can pass and lives are saved in the city,” he said.

He said the FCTA would not compensate anyone, because the houses had no building plans, no approval, and no allocation on the flood plain.

One of the affected occupants, Sadat Bankole, who had been living in that area for over 10 years, said if the demolition would save and prevent further loss of lives, then she was in support.

“What has been happening here is not palatable. Why is flooding constant in this area in the last few years? My view is that if people’s lives are involved then demolition should take place so that the place would be free from flooding,” she said.