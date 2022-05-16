Chairman, Kebbi State Traders’ Association, Alhaji Umar Dangura-Gwadongwaji, yesterday appealed to government at all levels to give necessary financial support to traders, to enable them to reduce prices of commodities across the state.

The chairman made the plea during a meeting with his executive members and leaders of the association from 21 local government areas of the state, in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the call became imperative in view of current inflationary rates in the country, adding that the situation had grounded many economic activities, thereby forcing some traders to step aside.

The chairman observed that prices of commodities were going up on daily basis, leaving the poor masses at the receiving end, hence the need for government to come to their aid by ensuring moderate prices of goods.

The support, according to him, will rescurcitate those whose capital was liquidated and enable them to bounce back to full scale business.

Dangura-Gwadongwaji, however, noted with dismay, per unit cost of production of different commodities in the country and appealed for a softer policy to enable companies to produce at lower rates.

He also advised both Kebbi state and the Federal Government to intensify efforts to tackle the lingering security issues at Zuru, Yauri, Sakaba and Fakai, among other areas of the state.

While appreciating the efforts of security agencies in the state, the chairman encouraged them to do more in ending the menace.