Commuters including traders and farmers plying Ogbomoso – Oke Ogun road were on Saturday stranded as flood submerged the bridge linking Igbeti – ogbomoso around Aipo area in Oriire local government area of Oyo State.

Many of the passengers who left their home early in the morning in pursuit of their daily activities were disappointed, as they could not cross to the other side of the road as the flood had taken over a portion of the road.

The portion taken over by floods was between Ikoyi Ile, headquarter of Oriire local government and Aipo community.

An eye witness said that, till around 9:00 in the morning, no vehicle, or motorcycles could enter from Oke Ogun and those coming from Ogbomoso could not cross to the other side.

A resident of the area who identified herself as Olubukola said that some residential apartments have also been adversely affected around Iluju and other communities in the council.

He, however, called on the state and federal emergency management agency to visit the affected area and see what could be done to avert more damages through flood measures in the prune areas.