Goods worth hundreds of millions of naira were on Tuesday night destroyed after a fire gutted part of the popular Nyanya market at Nyanya axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The fire incident which was reportedly sparked off by a sudden electrical surge shortly after power was restored by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, razed down over twenty shops in the fabrics and electronics section of the market before it was contained by men of the FCT Fire service.

When LEADERSHIP visited the scene of the fire incident, the affected traders whose goods and shops were burnt down, could not hide their tears and pains as they counted their losses.

The chairman of the Nyanya Traders’ Association, Ahmed Shehu, while speaking on the incident, blamed the extent of the damage on the incapacity of the Federal Fire service stationed in Nyanya to respond to their distress call.

According to Shehu, he contacted the Federal Fire Service in Nyanya the moment the fire broke out around 7 pm, but they failed to come to their rescue with the excuse that they were out of water tankers.

He however commended the FCT Fire service in Asokoro for its effort in rushing to the scene to contain the inferno as soon as it was contacted.

However, the Head of Operation, FCT Fire Service, Zacchaeus Adebayo advised the leadership of market Associations in the FCT to discourage the conversion of access roads into shops noting that such practices hamper their operations whenever there are fire outbreaks in markets.

Adebayo also assured traders of the market of the FCT Administration’s commitment to building a Fire Service Station at the Nyanya market.