Traders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the umbrella of the Association of Shop Owners in UTC, have faulted the planned demolition of the Area 7 shopping complex calling on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) not to proceed with it.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Godfrey Ojarikre, while briefing journalists on behalf of the other traders, in Abuja recently, said the shop owners were not comfortable with the demolition plan and that it should be put on hold until appropriate conditions were met.

Ojarikre explained that the proposed remodeling plan of the UTC complex which was submitted by the Abuja Investment Company Ltd did not consider the traders.

According to the association, the complex was built by individual members of the association, following the prototype designed by the FCTA in 1992. He added that the complex was one of the best entrepreneurial shopping centres providing jobs, and skill acquisition opportunities for thousands of youths in the city.

The association recommended a seamless transition of every shop owner from their old shops to new ones, on an affordable long-term plan.