Traders in Katsina State have raised concerns over the incessant extortion and pressure to pay a certain amount without receipt by some security personnel mantling the border area between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

An investigation by LEADERSHIP Weekend revealed that the traders, especially those importing domestic animals from Niger republic were regularly asked to pay N3,000 each time they attempt to do the business and this is the reason people are finding it expensive to buy animals.

Speaking with the Jinkan Liman Mai Raguna, who is spokesman of the Association of Animal Sellers in Katsina, he confirmed the challenges they have been facing ever since they resolved to start importing animals from other countries due to shortage of animals in Nigeria.

According to him, “There are no animals in Nigeria anymore except we enter the Niger Republic to buy, and you know the exchange rate of the West African – CFA Franc (XOF) is around 900 NGN, which makes everything expensive.

“I’m assuring you that every animal you see being imported from the neighbouring countries to Katsina has a receipt and documents to indicate that it was purchased from the rightful owner, but that is not obtained when you come to Nigerian border.”