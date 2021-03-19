ADVERTISEMENT

By BLESSING BATURE-AKPKPAN, Abuja

Traders have lamented the high cost of tomatoes in the market coupled with the high cost of transportation due to increase in the price of petroleum products.

A 55-year-old tomato seller, Patience Aliyu said, “During the rainy season, tomatoes are usually costly because the wind interferes with the yield”.

“We are appealing to the government to invest more in the preservation of agricultural produce especially tomatoes so that we can have all-year availability of the item. As it is now, consumers will continue to pay more for food items because prices keep fluctuating due to the pandemic challenges”.

The mother of six children narrated her challenges in the tomato business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that there has been lots of setback in the business especially during the lockdown.

“When the pandemic broke out, even as we were trying to stabilise our little business, movements were restricted and many people remained indoor with the perishable goods without preservation. They tomatoes rottened and within this period, my children and I spent almost all the capital, so it was difficult to raise another capital and start the business again”.