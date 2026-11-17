Four days after a 50kg cooking gas cylinder explosion claimed the life of a child at the popular Agbado Market in Benin City, traders have expressed relief following the decision of the Oredo Local Government Authority to permanently relocate gas dealers from the market.

The traders, who said they had repeatedly raised concerns over the dangers posed by gas businesses operating within the market, expressed hope that the intervention would prevent further loss of lives and property.

When LEADERSHIP visited the market on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, only a few shops were open, while several others remained locked as traders awaited further government action.

A shop owner approached by our correspondent declined to comment, directing the reporter to the market leadership on the grounds that only its representatives were authorised to speak on the matter.

However, Mrs Comfort Amadin, 82, who spoke on behalf of the market head, popularly known as ‘Iye Eki’, recounted the horror of the explosion, describing it as more devastating than previous incidents recorded in the market.

“Last Friday, around 4pm, we heard a very loud sound indicating that a gas cylinder had exploded again. The explosion was more severe than what had happened before,” she said.

Amadin, who described the scene as horrifying, added: “I saw a little child with his skull torn open by the roadside, while the other victim was rushed to the hospital. We have complained repeatedly that gas refilling businesses should not be operating in our midst, but nobody seemed to listen to us.”

Explaining why the market had remained largely closed since the incident, she said traders resolved not to resume business until the government addressed their concerns.

“Since last Friday, the market has remained under lock because we want the government to come and relocate them from our midst. Many shop owners have goods worth millions of naira here, and some of them took loans to finance their businesses. Now, a lot of them have been affected by this explosion,” she lamented.

Recalling an earlier incident about three years ago, Amadin said a gas cylinder had exploded and landed across the road, causing a victim to lose a leg.

“It was God that spared his life. But with this latest development, we have decided that we don’t want gas dealers among us anymore because their presence poses serious dangers to us and our customers,” she said.

She, however, said the traders had some respite after the Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Gabrus Idusere, ordered the immediate evacuation of gas dealers from the market, adding that the dealers had since complied.

The latest explosion involving a 50kg cooking gas cylinder claimed the life of a child, while the child’s mother and sibling sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

During a visit to the scene, the Edo State Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Festus Ebea, and the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idaiye, had promised government intervention, including the relocation of gas vendors to safer locations.