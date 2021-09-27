The Traditional Religion Worshippers Association of Nigeria, Oyo State branch has described a statement credited to the Chief Missioner of Nasrul–Lahi-l-Fathih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike that granting public holidays to the traditional worshippers is an invitation to chaos in the country.

The group in a statement signed by its state chairman, Surveyor Adefabi Dasola and the secretary, Fayemi Fatunde noted that the statement is reckless, divisive and lacking in qualities of a good spiritual leader.

They warned the missioner to be wary of utterances that could lead the country to disunity, noting that claims made by Onike that traditional worshippers were not united and have no leadership structure, was a figment of his imagination and a carry-over of an age-long immersion of hatred for other religions, instilled in the missioner from his youthful age.

The traditionalists argued against the position of Imam Onike who had stated in a newspaper comment that human rights of citizens will be infringed upon if government grants the holiday, saying that the essence of holiday to traditional religion worshippers is to celebrate with each other and people from other religions and not to use it to restrict movements or cause chaos.

“It is very stupefying that such a statement, reckless and divisive as it is, could come from someone as an Imam. We, in the traditional religion, are peace-lovers; we are not the one causing a crisis in the North-Eastern Nigeria, as our religion is not against Western education and the doctrine of human rights.